Clear Energy Requests 40-Year Lease on State Land

Clear Energy, LLC, is requesting about 270,000 acres of State land north of Talkeetna for the construction, use, and maintenance of renewable power generation facilities, energy storage, and associated infrastructure. According to Department of Natural Resources Specialist Molly Benson, the goal of the project is to provide a reliable, low cost, and sustainable energy supply.

Specifically, the application refers to wind turbine generators, pumped hydro energy storage, geothermal, and photovoltaic facilities. The company also includes roads, electrical collector systems and other equipment, telecom, meteorological towers, energy storage facility, and on-site loads, which might include a data center in their potential site uses.

The DNR has released a solicitation of interest to find other parties that might want to develop the same area. Other interested companies have until April 3 to submit their interest in the parcel. According to Benson, if there is no interest, then the State will move forward with a negotiated lease application.

That would include an interagency review, a preliminary decision with a 30-day comment period. Following that a Final Finding and Decision would be issued. Benson says the Preliminary Decision public notice period will include more details regarding the application and development plan. The public will be invited to provide input during this time. Benson says the public may subscribe to the State’s Online Public Notices website to be automatically notified when the decision is published.