Fire Season Begins April 1

Wildfire season is right around the corner and burn permits are required beginning April 1st. With daytime temperatures in the 40s and plenty of sunshine, fuels may dry out between snow and rainfall events. Conditions can change quickly in the Upper Valley, which could increase wildfire danger.

Small-scale burn permits are available through the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection. Those permits cover one 55-gallon burn barrel, brush piles no more than 10 feet wide and four feet tall, and lawn less than one acre. Campfires less than three feet in diameter do not require a permit.

Permits only allow for burning organic materials like woody debris, paper, and cardboard. Permit-holders must contact the Division of Forestry or check the website for burn bans before lighting their fire.

Burn permits are required April 1st through August 31st.