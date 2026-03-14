Freedom to Read Act Aims to Create Statewide Library Policy

At their meeting this week, the Mat-Su Library Board discussed a proposed bill called the Freedom to Read Act. Alaska State Senator Kawasaki is sponsoring the legislation that aims to reduce censorship by government agencies and provide a more homogenous Statewide library policy, according to Legislative Aide Jenna Colquhoun.

Several Library Board members express concern that their views may not be considered if this bill is passed. Beginning last fall, the Library Board began reviewing the full materials list for purchase each month. That process allows any Board member to challenge any item on the list of hundreds of items.

Under the proposed legislation, the governing body may not restrict access to materials, except in certain circumstances. According to Calquhoun, those include obscenity regulations already in State law. She says librarians are trained to look at materials holistically and not at one or two lines that can be taken out of context. This bill would provide affirmative defenses that their selections for materials for a wide range of people will not be punished.

The bill was referred to the Education and Judiciary Committees last month. Colquhoun says the Education Committee held one hearing in early March and their team is working to add suggested amendments. She says they hope to return for another hearing at the Education Committee and move it forward after that.