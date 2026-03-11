Iditarod Report for March 10, 2026

THE START LINE— Thousands of people lined the start chute during the Sunday start of the 2010 Iditarod Trail sled dog race on Willow Lake. Photo by Diana Haecker

This year, local Iditarod veterans Heather Siirtola and Anja Radano return to KTNA’s daily Iditarod Report to provide updates on The Last Great Race. You can listen to the report each day at 6:00 pm on KTNA.