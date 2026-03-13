Iditarod Report for March 12, 2026

\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1024" height="482" src="https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/IMG_20190303_140010-1024x482.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-61429" srcset="https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/IMG_20190303_140010-1024x482.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/IMG_20190303_140010-300x141.jpg 300w, https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/IMG_20190303_140010-768x362.jpg 768w, https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/IMG_20190303_140010.jpg 1187w" sizes="auto, (max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" \/><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Anja Radano is first out of the chute on Willow Lake to begin the 2019 Iditarod. Photo by Phillip Manning<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n\n\n\n<p>This year, local Iditarod veterans Heather Siirtola and Anja Radano return to KTNA\u2019s daily Iditarod Report to provide updates on The Last Great Race. You can listen to the report each day at 6:00 pm on KTNA.<\/p>\n