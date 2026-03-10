Iditarod Report for March 9, 2026

Anja Radano is first out of the chute on Willow Lake to begin the 2019 Iditarod. Photo by Phillip Manning

This year, local Iditarod veterans Heather Siirtola and Anja Radano return to KTNA’s daily Iditarod Report to provide updates on The Last Great Race. You can listen to the report each day at 6:00 pm on KTNA.