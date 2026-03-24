Main Street Committee Holds First Meeting

The new Main Street Improvement Committee held its initial meeting last

Wednesday evening. The Talkeetna Community Council formed the committee

following a public meeting the Talkeetna Chamber of Commerce held in January to

address safety concerns on Main Street. The Chamber had proposed making the

street pedestrian-only once a week on a trial basis during the summer.



At its February meeting, the community council laid out the goal for the

committee: “to propose ideas or projects to the community council that would add

to the overall betterment of the Main Street area, particularly in regards to

improving pedestrian safety and safe vehicular traffic flow and parking.”



The committee has eleven members, including two members of the board of the

community council, two members of the chamber’s board, and one borough

representative. The rest of the committee is comprised of downtown residents,

property owners, and business owners.



At this first meeting, the committee selected a chair, vice chair, and secretary,

shared information, and agreed to meet bi-weekly until summer.

This story was produced as part of KTNA’s Community Journalism program.