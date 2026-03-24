Main Street Committee Holds First Meeting

The new Main Street Improvement Committee held its initial meeting last
Wednesday evening. The Talkeetna Community Council formed the committee
following a public meeting the Talkeetna Chamber of Commerce held in January to
address safety concerns on Main Street. The Chamber had proposed making the
street pedestrian-only once a week on a trial basis during the summer.
At its February meeting, the community council laid out the goal for the
committee: “to propose ideas or projects to the community council that would add
to the overall betterment of the Main Street area, particularly in regards to
improving pedestrian safety and safe vehicular traffic flow and parking.”
The committee has eleven members, including two members of the board of the
community council, two members of the chamber’s board, and one borough
representative. The rest of the committee is comprised of downtown residents,
property owners, and business owners.
At this first meeting, the committee selected a chair, vice chair, and secretary,
shared information, and agreed to meet bi-weekly until summer.
This story was produced as part of KTNA’s Community Journalism program.