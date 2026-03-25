Mat-Su School Board Responds to Funding Crisis

The Mat-Su Borough School Board took a bold step in supporting students at its budget meeting last week. The School Board recommended a budget that asks for $9.4 million in revenue from the Borough Assembly, instead of the $3.2 million that was recommended by the district’s administration.

The School Board budget meetings this year have been contentious. After years of receiving revenue via a “flat funding” model, the school system says it feels pinched. Flat funding simply means that the government’s support of schools does not keep up with inflation.

The administration’s primary budget this year included reductions in school nursing staff and library staff, the closure of three elementary schools, and the elimination of transportation funding for after school activities and sports. This brought scores of emotional public testimony, objecting to the proposed cuts.

In response, the Mat-Su Health Foundation announced a $1.69 million, one-time grant to the district, to support nursing services for the following school year.

According to School Board Member, Ole Larson, the Borough is not keeping up with its obligation to fund schools. He maintains that as Borough property assessments have increased, the State has responded by providing less support, expecting the Borough to fund the difference, but he says the Mat-Su Borough hasn’t done that.

The School Board took the unusual position to request the maximum funding allowable from the Borough Assembly. Member Larson proposed that the school budget allow for full funding by the Borough for 2027, and also provide funds that he says should have been allocated to the district for years 2024 through 2026, but were not. The School Board passed the motion, which would provide enough funding to keep the three elementary schools open.

The School Board acknowledged that the Borough may reject their request and appropriate money at significantly lower levels. Thus, Superintendent Randy Trani stated that the administration will continue to work on the closure of the three elementary schools as a possible scenario.

At the meeting, Member Larson encouraged the public to speak out to the Borough Assembly, in support of funding schools at the higher level. The Assembly will discuss the school funding during its own budget process, beginning next month.

The school’s budget will not be finalized until the Borough and the State both finalize their budgets and the state budget is approved by the Governor. The final Mat-Su school district budget is expected to be finalized by July 1st.