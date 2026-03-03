New Tower Approved in Willow

Several new towers are now approved in the Mat-Su Borough through the administrative permitting process. One tower will be located at DeeDee and Michael Jonrowe’s property in Willow.

Any tower under 125 feet can be approved with an administrative permit, meaning it does not go through the Planning Commission process. However, Borough Planning and Land Use Director Alex Strawn says there is opportunity for public comment at the administrative hearing.

Only one person commented at the hearing, citing health concerns about electromagnetic radiation from towers. Strawn says the federal Telecommunications Act of 1996 will not allow local jurisdictions to limit towers for that reason.

Strawn says towers in the Borough once had a limit of 100 feet, which made it difficult for owners to put more than one provider on it since the tree canopy is at about 80 feet. Today, the limit is 125 to allow more flexibility to add carriers.

While this tower will be located off the Parks Highway, it will be in a forested area and Strawn says it will not have much visual impact. Though there are dog mushing trails nearby, the tower is also not expected to impact them.