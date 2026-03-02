StarDate Susitna 3-1-26, by Kathleen Fleming

\n<p><\/p>\n\n\n\n<p>The entire Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible from Alaska during the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Learn all about lunar eclipses and what to look for from Kathleen in this episode of StarDate Susitna.<\/p>\n\n\n\n<figure class="wp-block-audio"><audio controls src="https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/03\/SWV-SDS-2-27-26.mp3"><\/audio><\/figure>\n\n\n<div class="wp-block-image">\n<figure class="aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="522" height="522" src="https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/03\/Moons-path-3-3-26.png" alt="" class="wp-image-112596" style="width:542px;height:auto" srcset="https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/03\/Moons-path-3-3-26.png 522w, https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/03\/Moons-path-3-3-26-200x200.png 200w" sizes="auto, (max-width: 522px) 100vw, 522px" \/><\/figure>\n<\/div>\n\n<div class="wp-block-image">\n<figure class="aligncenter size-full"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1005" height="489" src="https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/03\/Map-of-3-3-26-L-Eclipse.png" alt="" class="wp-image-112595" srcset="https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/03\/Map-of-3-3-26-L-Eclipse.png 1005w, https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/03\/Map-of-3-3-26-L-Eclipse-800x389.png 800w" sizes="auto, (max-width: 1005px) 100vw, 1005px" \/><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Fred Espenak produced solar and lunar eclipse information for decades. He was known as Mr. Eclipse. Fred passed away last summer, a great loss for eclipse chasers, but thankfully he had published plenty of future eclipse info.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<\/div>