StarDate Susitna 3-1-26, by Kathleen Fleming

March 2, 2026 |

The entire Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible from Alaska during the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Learn all about lunar eclipses and what to look for from Kathleen in this episode of StarDate Susitna.

Fred Espenak produced solar and lunar eclipse information for decades. He was known as Mr. Eclipse. Fred passed away last summer, a great loss for eclipse chasers, but thankfully he had published plenty of future eclipse info.