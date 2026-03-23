StarDate Susitna 3-22-26, by Kathleen Fleming

This StarDate Susitna is about the equinox, stars and planets now visible during the evenings, and other astro-stuff.

Kathleen manipulated the below Star Chart image to show the direction of the Sun’s apparent eastward movement along the Ecliptic, and that the March Equinox occurs when the Sun crosses the Celestial Equator heading up/north. Note the heavy vertical line at that point, it is the 0 hour Right Ascension (similar to the 0 degree longitude line on a map of Earth, an east/west starting point).