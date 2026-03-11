Su-Valley’s Basketball Teams are Headed to State

Susitna Valley’s basketball teams have qualified to play in the 1A-2A State Tournament after strong performances at the Conference Championship, held in Homer last weekend.

Both the women’s and the mens basketball teams came into the Southern Conference Championship tournament as the number three seed.

The Lady Rams won their first game against Unalaska 39-23. They then lost to Seward 60-16, before winning against Unalaska a second time to take 2nd place.

The boys team won their first game against Seward, 57-47. They lost to Ninilchik 58-45 and then won a second game against Seward to also take 2nd place.

The Southern Conference is made up of five schools. The top two schools in the tournament advance to the State Tournament which will be held at the Alaska Airlines Center, March 11th through the 14th.