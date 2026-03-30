Susitna Writer’s Voice – March 29, 2026, Arctic Entries, Trisha Costello

This Susitna Writer’s Voice features Arctic Entries. Arctic Entries is coming back to Talkeetna April 4th so what better time to learn more about this unique story telling event. The episode includes excerpts of an interview with Trisha Costello talking with Arctic Entrie’s staff Linda Carroll and Steven Nohren. The piece also includes a story John Baker told at an Arctic Entries Event in Talkeetna February, 2016.

Below is the full interview with Trisha Costello and Linda Carroll and Steven Nohren.

Learn more about Arctic Entries at https://arcticentries.org/