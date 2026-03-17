The Oosik Classic… Still Popular After 23 Years

Over 600 cross country skiers sailed through the wilderness as part of the 2026 Oosik Classic Ski Race, held last weekend in Talkeetna.

The Denali Nordic Ski Club has hosted the Oosik Race as a fund raiser for the club since 2004. Approximately 200 skiers joined the race that first year and participation has grown to well over 600 skiers annually. The ski club states on its website that “Fun is a high priority”.

The Oosik is comprised of two races that run simultaneously. 80 skiers participated in the 50 kilometer contest and 549 participated in a 25K race. In previous years, the Oosik has also held a 10K race for adults, however this year, that race was not part of the event. A series of shorter distance youth races took place in the morning, as part of the Jr. Nordic program.

The winner of the 50K race was Davis Isom, from Anchorage, who finished in 2 hours 31 minutes. Isom was followed by Ari Endestad, also from Anchorage, who finished less than one second behind Isom. The fastest Talkeetna resident in the 50K race, was Joyce Jenkins, who finished 38th, with a time of 4 hours 15 minutes.

In the 25K race, a trio of 16 year olds from Anchorage took 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in just over 1 hour 41 minutes. Ethan Gheen won the race, Liam Yager took 2nd place and Hollis Crosby glided across the finish line in 3rd. The fastest Talkeetna resident in the 25K contest was Ed O’Connor who skied it in 2 hours 34 minutes.

But skiing fast was not the priority for most of the participants. Multiple official and unofficial aid stations featured music, food and fun throughout the course. Racers dressed in tutus, walrus costumes and other fancy fare. The last 20 skiers crossed the finish line approximately seven hours after they started.

One Talkeetna resident stated that the key to success in the 25K race is to abstain from alcohol and to not spend too much time at the aid stations. He crossed the finish line in what he described as a “blistering pace” of just under 5 hours.

Most of the participants were from Alaska communities across the state. 34 racers hailed from Talkeetna and 20 individuals traveled from out-of-state to compete. The money raised from the Oosik Classic enables the ski club to groom miles of wilderness trails in Talkeetna, for both classic and skate skiing, during the winter months.