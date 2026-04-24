Assembly Continues Discussion About Heavy Trucks on Weight-Restricted Roads

The Mat-Su Borough has restricted traffic on certain Borough roads during the freeze-thaw season for many years. And the Borough received many reports every year about overweight trucks disregarding the restrictions. Earlier this year, the Assembly approved a new permit system that allows heavy trucks in certain cases to be driven on those restricted roads for a $100 fee.

Since that new ordinance was adopted, there has been continual discussion about damage to Borough roads and who pays for that damage. District 4 Assemblymember Maxwell Sumner and District 1 Assemblymember Michael Bowles cosponsored an amended ordinance that would make further clarifications.

The Assembly this week approved an update to the ordinance that left out most of the proposed new language, except for a section that requires the company’s owner to immediately repair the damaged roadway. In the previous iteration of the ordinance adopted earlier this year, the burden to repair the roads would have fallen to Borough taxpayers through the Road Service Areas, or RSAs.

To date, 15 permits have been issued, several with specific conditions for timing windows, according to Borough Development Services Manager Wade Long. He says the RSA supervisors review each permit application and based on the condition of road, vehicle load, and the route, can determine if the permit should be issued. Long says the RSA supervisors must notify applicants within one business day if they have a permit.

Of the permits issued to date, none are located in the Upper Valley RSAs. Long also notes that there have been no reports of overweight trucks this season, which is different than last year.

The Assembly has asked that Borough staff keep track of the permits and damage this spring so they can review it and make adjustments in the summer.