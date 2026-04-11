Benka Lake Public Access Restored

Talkeetna residents have permanent public access to Benka Lake once again, after a years-long battle with the neighboring property owners to restore it. In August 2022, residents were surprised to find a fence blocking the public access on Lakeview Street.

The fence blocking the public access was removed in May 2024 through a judge’s temporary injunction. Fencing along Lakeview Street blocking access to private property on both sides is allowed to stay in place. That allows for a 20-foot access path for launching boats.

Friends of Benka Lake attorney Mike Kramer says there is now a permanent public easement from the end of the cul-de-sac to the boat launch through that short stretch of private property.

He says the public can access the lake and even fish from the launch again. But he stresses that fishers should put on their boots and wade in to be sure they aren’t loitering on that stretch of private land.

It’s unclear if the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will stock the lake this year. KTNA reached out to the office, but as of Friday afternoon had not yet heard from Department staff.