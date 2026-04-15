Benka Lake to be Stocked with Fish

Though Benka Lake was stocked last year with char and trout, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game did not stock in 2023 or 2024 because public access was blocked.

Permanent access was restored last week after a years-long battle with local landowners about the ownership of Lakeview Street, the road leading to the boat launch. Now a permanent easement is in place allowing the public to use the boat launch. The road and launch were built by the State of Alaska in the 1960s.

Assistant Area Management Biologist Oliver Querin says Benka will be stocked with 3,000 rainbow trout fingerling at the end of June. He says next year, they will stock with char.

Christiansen Lake will also be stocked with 12,000 coho fingerling at the end of May and 8,600 rainbow trout fingerling in June.