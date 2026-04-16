Commercial Use May Soon Be Permitted on Ridge Trail

The Mat-Su Borough’s new Ridge Trail system in Talkeetna will likely see some commercial traffic in the coming seasons. Up to three commercial use permits will be granted to use the new trails. The Talkeetna Gear Shop and Talkeetna-based Alaska Nature Guides have each applied for permits to use the new space.

Borough Land Management Specialist Christian Munar says the permits will allow commercial outfitters to use the land for up to five years. Permit applications go to staff as well as the Talkeetna Community Council and its Parks Advisory Committee for review. He says the permits issued must be in the best interest of the community.

Munar says the Borough is following the 2017 Ridge Trail Plan, which provides guidance for management, including a cap on commercial use in the area.

Alaska Nature Guides owner Howard Carbone says his outfit has big plans for this year, but no hikes are planned yet in the Ridge Trail System. He says Alaska Nature Guides, the Talkeetna Gear Shop, and the Borough will host a volunteer work day on May 30 to fine tune the trails to get them ready for the community.

Carbone says his group will continue to use the Talkeetna Lakes Trail system, for which they are already permitted. But he notes that sometimes conditions, like reports of wildlife, increased public use, flooding, or trees down along the trail warrant an alternative location. His intent is not to grow or expand the trail network, but to provide more volunteer support for parks.

With the support at the recent Talkeetna Community Council meeting, Carbone says he’s heartened to hear how trusted they are in the community and that they are viewed as a benefit.

To sign up for the volunteer work day, visit the Gear Shop’s table at this weekend’s Earth Day event, stop by the Shop, or sign up by email at info@alaskanatureguides.com.