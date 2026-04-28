Independent Investigator Named in Animal Cruelty Division Probe

Richard Payne, a founding member of Denali Law Group, has been hired by the Mat-Su Borough as an independent external investigator into the Brough’s Animal Control Division.

Earlier this month, 25 dogs were discovered deceased at a property in Caswell Lakes. A lone surviving dog was taken to the Borough Shelter for medical treatment and care. According to neighbors, multiple reports had been made to Animal Control about the neglect of the dogs.

Public outrage over Animal Control’s lack of response prompted the Borough to seek an independent, external investigation into the department. Payne was chosen for the role late last week.

According to the Borough, Payne has over 20 years of experience as a prosecutor, public defender, and municipal attorney. Borough Manager Mike Brown says he believes that Payne is a good fit and will provide the depth needed to navigate the case.