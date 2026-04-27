Susitna Writer’s Voice – April 26, 2026, WACBAB Poetry

\n<p>In this\u00a0<em>Susitna Writers\u2019 Voice<\/em>\u00a0you will hear 4\u00a0collaborative poems from around the year, written by a local book club.\u00a0 This episode was produced by Kathleen Fleming.<\/p>\n\n\n\n<figure class="wp-block-audio"><audio controls src="https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/SWV-4-26-26-WACBAB-poetry-for-April-.mp3"><\/audio><\/figure>\n\n\n<div class="wp-block-image">\n<figure class="aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="768" height="1024" src="https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/4838-768x1024.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-113890" style="aspect-ratio:0.7500046651365019;width:526px;height:auto" srcset="https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/4838-768x1024.jpg 768w, https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/4838-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/ktna.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/4838.jpg 1536w" sizes="auto, (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 768px" \/><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">The final poem in the program is a solo piece written and read by Diane Okonek. This is a photo of her Aunt Janis and sister Judy, in front of the Calamari Caffe, from that day in the poem.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<\/div>