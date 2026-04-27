Susitna Writer’s Voice – April 26, 2026, WACBAB Poetry

April 27, 2026 |

In this Susitna Writers’ Voice you will hear 4 collaborative poems from around the year, written by a local book club.  This episode was produced by Kathleen Fleming.

The final poem in the program is a solo piece written and read by Diane Okonek. This is a photo of her Aunt Janis and sister Judy, in front of the Calamari Caffe, from that day in the poem.