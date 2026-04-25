Wildwoods Playground Closes Temporarily

Talkeetna’s Wildwood Playground has been temporarily closed for maintenance after a recent inspection by Borough Recreation Services. During the inspection, it was discovered that the surface impact material had degraded to unsafe levels and was in need of replacement.

Wildwood playground was built in 2008. The impact material that covers the ground has seen a decade of children running over the bark-like substance.

According to Andy Mergens, Division Manager of Recreation Services for the the Mat-Su Borough, his team plans to remove the old impact material as soon as dump trucks can safely navigate the parking lot. They will then replace it with a similar, but new substance. He anticipates that, after the procurement process, the project will proceed quickly, because the potential vendors for the replacement material are located in-state. Mergens says it will take about twelve dump truck loads to refill the area to levels that are considered safe for playground activities.

During the closure, Mergens says his team will further inspect the playground and make other repairs as necessary. He says he intends to expedite the project and anticipates all upgrades may be completed by the end of May.

During the closure, signs will be placed to notify the public of the playground’s closure. Mergens says his team will communicate with the public via website updates and social media, so they will know when the playground is due to reopen.