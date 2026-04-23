Willow Resident Charged in Animal Cruelty Case

Troopers have arrested 35-year-old Willow resident Misty Rehder on 26 counts of Cruelty to Animals. Rehder was remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial on April 21st. On April 15th, the Alaska State Troopers were contacted by the Mat-Su Borough Animal Control and asked to assist with an investigation in the Caswell Lakes area. During the investigation Troopers discovered 25 deceased dogs. One surviving dog was taken to the Borough Shelter for medical treatment. Borough officials say the dog is recovering well.

Local residents have been vocal in their criticism of Animal Control and the fact that no action was taken sooner to rescue the dogs. Residents testified at a recent Borough Assembly meeting that multiple complaints by various individuals were made to Animal Control and the complaints were not met with a timely response. According to Borough Manager, Mike Brown, the Borough is conducting a third-party independent review of the animal control department. Brown says he understands the anger and frustration that residents feel, but urged the public to be patient while the third party performs a thorough investigation.