Borough Considers Reclassifying Deshka Parcels to Protect Fisheries

Current Mat-Su Borough land classifications along the Deshka River are based on the State’s Deshka River Recreation Management Plan from the 1990s. Borough Natural Resources Manager Emerson Krueger says the lower portion of the Deshka is classified for public recreation. But some of the Borough land in the middle river is classified as land bank, which is a holding class.

The Borough Planning Commission recommends adding another classification to help determine how the land is managed by the Borough. Krueger says when a proposal is received for Borough land, they refer to the land classification for that parcel. Adding the watershed class to some parcels will mean extra consideration.

The classification varies by location, but recognizes the value of the upland to water quality. Specific properties that might need additional classification were identified with data. Scientists used temperature loggers and located cool seeps, springs, and sloughs with thermal infrared technology. Cooler pockets of river water that protect juvenile salmon are of particular interest for classification. Kreuger says this goes farther than the State’s requirements.

While there are some concerns from the public regarding additional classifications, Krueger stresses that this would not have an impact on the ability to access private property or on recreation. It will not affect snowmachine trails or river traffic. It’s a tool for the Borough to better manage Borough-owned land.

The Borough Assembly will take up the recommendations for additional classifications for those 16 Deshka River parcels on June 16.