Denali Report for May 29, 2026

Climbing season is in full swing, although movement up the mountain has been slow and a couple of search and rescues are underway. KTNA’s Colleen Love has more in this week’s Denali Report.





This is the Denali Report for Friday, May 29, 2026.

There are currently 994 climbers registered to climb Denali this year. As of mid-week 459 of them are on the mountain. There are currently 15 climbers registered to climb Mt. Foraker. Five of those are on that mountain. 26 climbers have finished their expeditions.

National Park Service Ranger Team #1, led by Joey McBrayer, has finished it’s patrol and has flown back to Talkeetna. The team encountered difficult weather conditions throughout its climb, reaching the 14,000 foot camp much later than anticipated. Two additional NPS teams, led by Alan Davis and Jakes Kayes are now at the site. But gear needed for the camp is still on the move. Helicopter operations have been challenging and pilots have not been able to make the anticipated gear drops as planned.

An additional NPS team, with Rangers Chelsea Bomba and Robin Pendery, has also flown in and has begun it’s ascent up the West Buttress route.

All ranger teams have had their hands full in the past few days, responding to two search and rescue operations. Two climbers were evacuated by helicopter from the mountain late Wednesday evening. Rangers also responded to a report that four climbers of a seven-member team fell in the vicinity of Denali Pass, around 18,000 feet.

The National Park Service spent most of Thursday responding to the incident as weather conditions on the mountain inhibited an early evacuation by helicopter.

You’ve been listening to the Denali Report. For KTNA, I’m Colleen Love

Photo by NPS VIP Matt Skorina – 16k’ Ridge on May 22.