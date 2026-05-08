Mat-Su Borough Requests State Land for Water Facility

After several years of searching for an adequate water facility site, the Mat-Su Borough has requested conveyance of two State-owned parcels on Front Street. The Department of Natural Resources has released a preliminary decision to transfer the land to the Borough for the purposes of a new well and water storage facility.

Talkeetna Sewer and Water initiated the search for the well and storage site several years ago. The existing wells have arsenic levels that require treatment and there currently is no water storage for the system. Though five potential sites were vetted over the past several years, they were all ultimately rejected for contamination or other reasons, according to Mat-Su Borough Utilities and Facilities Supervisor Amanda Fleming in a previous interview.

The non-competitive public and charitable conveyance would transfer Lots 3 and 4 on Front Street to the Borough. The Talkeetna Community Council is drafting a letter to the Borough recommending a meeting with various stakeholders and the public to discuss the issue.

Alaska Department of Natural Resources will accept comments on the preliminary decision through May 27.