Su-Valley Shows Up to Support Athletics

Su-Valley students and supporters hosted a car wash at Su-Valley High School last weekend. The newly-formed Susitna-Valley Booster Club organized the event. Over 23 students showed up to scrub the spring mud off vehicles during the Region 2 Track & Field Meet.

According to President, Ian Tassi, the Club raised over $1,000 in an effort to fund transportation for student athletes next year. The Booster Club was formed after the Mat-Su Borough School Board eliminated all student transportation support in the their proposed budget for the next school year.

The elimination of funds threatens the ability of Su-Valley’s athletes to compete in sporting events during the upcoming school year. The Booster Club is faced with raising approximately $50,000 in order to adequately support student athletes next year.