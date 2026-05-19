Su-Valley Track Teams Win Region Meet

The Susitna-Valley Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams both placed First at the Region 2 Meet. The two-day event was held last weekend at Susitna Valley High School.

The Women’s 200 Meter Relay Team of Eilish Keenan, Jessie Wentworth, Maura McDaniel and Maris Mossanen, broke the Regional record with a time of 1:54.

Junior Jessie Wentworth was named the Most Valuable Field Athlete for the Region. Wentworth claimed a new Regional Meet record in the Women’s High Jump, reaching a height of 5’3”.

Based on their performances at the Region 2 Meet, over ten Su-Valley athletes qualified to compete in the State Championships. The 2026 Track and Field State Championships will be held May 29th and 30th, at Dimond High School in Anchorage.