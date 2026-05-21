Su Valley Voice:  Government & Civic Affairs Check-in

The state legislature ended its regular session on Wednesday before immediately going into special session Thursday morning. Rep. Kevin McCabe joined the show to discuss the end of the regular session and what will be discussed during the special session.

Talkeetna librarian Geri Denkewalter joined the program to discuss the library’s summer reading program. Registration begins May 26th, and the program begins on May 28th.

The public comment period regarding the transfer of land from the State of Alaska to the Mat-Su Borough for a new Talkeetna Sewer and Water well and storage site is open through May 27th. The public notice can be found on the DNR website.