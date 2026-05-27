Susitna Valley Holds Commencement for the Class of 2026

Susitna-Valley High School presented the Graduating Class of 2026 last week. The school delivered Diplomas to 35 students in a commencement ceremony held at the High School.

School Principal, Bryan Kirby, opened the proceedings, recognizing the diversity of the group and how that diversity will serve them in the future.

“When I look at this graduating class, I see students who understand that success is going to look different for every single one of you. The world needs all kinds of people. It needs people willing to build things, fix things, teach others, care for others, create, lead, serve and work hard. Every path is represented in this class”

Co-Valedictorians, Calla Fish and Liam Kaso, delivered one speech, alternating at the podium. They spoke of the many firsts the class has already experienced, the cycle of the seasons, and how many times, endings are also new beginnings.

“Today, we are told that everything is about to change. That we are about to step into the unknown and start a journey that will be completely different from anything we have ever done. But what if change isn’t something totally new that we need to be afraid of? The seasons don’t panic when they shift. Summer doesn’t resist becoming fall or fall winter. Trees don’t cling to their leaves, afraid of what will happen if they let go.”

“Towards this ending, of which is also a beginning, the moments and memories that we gathered from our classmates in preparation for this speech, highlighted perfectly the notion that this beginning is no different than any other. Each time, it felt uncertain. The first day, first time and each time we adapted, we grew, we found our footing again, we built a community.”

Mickey Kenny, a former teacher at Su-Valley, delivered a powerful message about recognizing ordinary, everyday moments as gifts. Graduating Senior, Emmalee Bettes, sang the National Anthem.

School Counselor, Tamra Harrison, reflected on the individual accomplishments of the students. She noted that the class of 2026 has received a record amount of scholarships to colleges and trade schools, where many of the students plan to further their education next year.

