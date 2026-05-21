Talkeetna Riverbank Continues to Erode

For the past few years, the Talkeetna riverbanks have been eroding at the end of Main Street and downriver. According to Mat-Su Borough Public Works Director Tom Adams, there have been repairs to stop the erosion three of the last four years.

He says the dike and revetment need more permanent solutions, but in the interim, the Borough will continue to make repairs as they are able. The Borough’s contractor has made some of those repairs under last year’s contract, but Adams says they are waiting for seasonal road weight limitations to lift before completing the work. He says the contractor will be able to bring more materials to the site likely in the first week of June.

There is no timeline for the more permanent repairs. Adams says Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski has requested some federal funding that would bring assistance from the Army Corps of Engineers for the long-term repairs, but they have not received word about that yet. Ultimately, Adams says the costs are expected to be between $20 and $25 million for the long-term design and construction.

Adams says the Borough also is working to make some erosion repairs to the Village Airstrip revetment. In addition, he says the Borough has begun talks with Alaska Department of Natural Resources and private landowners downriver to explore buy-out options.

The Borough has compiled an online storymap of the erosion issues and repairs to date, funding resources, and next steps.