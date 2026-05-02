West Susitna Access Project Moves Forward With Draft Agreement

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, or DOT, is requesting public input for the West Susitna Access Draft Programmatic Agreement.

According to DOT Communications Manager Danielle Tessen, the agreement is a road map to show how cultural and historical resources will be protected as the project goes forward. She says the draft agreement reflects extensive coordination with Alaska native corporations and local, state, and federal partners.

Tessen says the DOT worked with tribes and native corporations to inform the draft. In addition, she says the DOT has a formal agreement with Knik Tribal Council. That will allow the state to work with Knik to deliver various aspects of the project, including environmental review.

Knik Tribal Council will conduct fish habitat and bald eagle studies, oversee monitors during geotechnical studies, and provide a tribal review of the programmatic agreement. Knik has also taken a lead role in organizing and facilitating other tribes and corporations for outreach.

Once comments are received from the public as well as tribal and native corporation input, the DOT will make changes to agreement. The final draft will be the roadmap for the process of building the West Susitna Access Road.

The Draft Programmatic Agreement is open for public review through May 23. Visit the website to learn more.