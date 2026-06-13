Denali Report for June 12, 2026

Climbing season is at it’s peak and fewer climbers are anticipated to be on the West Buttress in the coming weeks. KTNA’s Colleen Love has this week’s Denali Report.



This is the Denali Report for Friday, June 12, 2026.

There are currently 987 climbers registered to climb Denali this year. As of mid-week, 383 of them are on the mountain. There are currently 19 climbers registered to climb Mt. Foraker and five of those on are on that mountain. 464 mountaineers have finished their expeditions.

This week marks the point in the season where more than half of all anticipated climbs are now completed. Recent clear weather has translated into numerous reports of climber summits.

But the atmosphere on the mountain is subdued. One week ago, a National Park Service Ranger fell into a crevasse and lost her life. 33-year-old Robin Pendery was in her third season on Denali. Pendery was an experienced climber, having worked for over a decade as a mountain guide with Alpine Ascents. Colleagues there have described her as “brilliant, fierce, funny and endlessly capable.” Pendery also worked as an emergency room nurse in the state of Washington.

The National Park Service is investigating the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Pendery was near the 14,000 foot camp when she fell into the crevasse. Additional details regarding the fall may be released when the investigation is complete.

The loss of a ranger is unusual. The National Park Service mountaineering ranger program has achieved a notable safety record that has spanned for over two decades.

You’ve been listening to the Denali Report. For KTNA, I’m Colleen Love

Photo – Robin Pendery in the mountains