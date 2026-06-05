Denali Report for June 5th, 2026

This is one of the busiest weeks of the climbing season. KTNA’s Colleen Love has this week’s Denali Report



This is the Denali Report for Friday, June 5, 2026.

There are currently 986 climbers registered to climb Denali this year. As of mid-week, 501 of them are on the mountain. There are currently 16 climbers registered to climb Mt. Foraker. Six people are on that mountain. 182 climbers have finished their expeditions.

The National Park Service rangers were kept busy with high altitude search and rescue operations last weekend. During the last five days of May, there were seven different incidents that required an emergency response from climbing rangers. Six successful evacuations were performed.

But June has ushered in a series of clear and calm days. A flurry of groups have summited this week and other teams have moved to High Camp to prepare for their summit bid.

The move up to High Camp takes the team through the fixed lines and along an exposed ridge. This part of the route can be quite dangerous when the wind picks up.

The National Park Service reports that the fixed lines are currently in good shape. Both the up and down lines have seen recent repairs and are available for use. Pickets on the 16,000 ft ridge and Denali Pass Traverse are in place and providing good spacing for rope teams.

The rest of the West Buttress route is also reported to be in good shape. Snowfall during the month of May granted good coverage on the lower glacier. Conditions on Motorcycle Hill, Squirrel Hill, and Windy Corner have been described as having ample snow coverage and kicked-in steps.

The clear weather is helping aid congestion in the camps. More than half of all registered climbers for 2026 are on the mountain right now, so continual movement up and down the West Buttress is a welcome sight.

You’ve been listening to the Denali Report. For KTNA, I’m Colleen Love

Photo of the North and South Summits of Denali by H. Beatty