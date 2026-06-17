Fire Season Shifting

The delayed spring has kept the fire season dampened so far, according to Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection Information Officer Sam Harrel. But, he says, the season is turning.

Wind-driven surface fires start the season, but as the sun burns longer each day, it dries out the duff layer and trees. Harrel says the black spruce in particular is what drives some of the larger fires. And those dry materials are more susceptible to lightning. Warmer temperatures creating convection in the atmosphere leads to storms. And some storms are expected this weekend.

This year, across all of Alaska, there have been about 150 fires with 5,331 acres burned so far. Harrel says this year is shaping up to be an average fire season. But that could mean several hundred fires and thousands of acres burned.

With nice weather and the solstice approaching, Harrel says it’s especially important to be careful with campfires and grills. Fires need to be completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving them.

Harrel says residents also should have a plan in place in case there is a fire in the neighborhood. The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Interactive Fire Map shows all fires and lightning activity so residents can be aware and get prepared.