Local Workshops Combine Jazz Music and Painting

Jazz and art workshops with Rocco John and Denise Fusco

Iavacone are almost an annual tradition at Denali Arts Council.

The Talkeetna Jazz Orchestra began rehearsals on June 18 th and will practice a total of six times

before the final performance on July 2 nd . This year the orchestra features more traditional jazz

instruments, like saxophone and trombone, and some non-traditional ones, like viola and

banjo. Any musician or singer is welcome in the orchestra.

According to Rocco, the orchestra evolves through rehearsals.



“We come in and we do tunes. We do songs….And then we start to experiment with different improvisation. Some people are more comfortable than others, but I think everyone gets something out of it…And it’s a work in progress, because every day someone else might come in.”



Denise has painted improvisationally through Rocco’s performances for years, creating the

visual accompaniment of his music. Those paintings have become the cover art for his albums.

She is offering three workshops this summer. One provides an opportunity for participants to

explore what she does during one of Rocco’s performances.



“A two-day workshop on what I actually do….Last year I think we had eight people join us….Once I give you a few tips as to how not to be afraid to do it and how there’s no right or wrong, these are ways that I approach it. You can approach it some other way if you like.”



The orchestra will be playing one of Rocco’s compositions, which may pair especially well with

the art workshop.



“There’s always one or two of my own originals that I throw in….My piece this year is called ‘Dream Colors….’ You know when you have a dream different things happen, so different instruments are the different colors of this dream. And this is how they’re going to think about it when they play.”

More information is available at the Denali Arts Council’s website.