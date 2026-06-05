Mastadon Fire Contained

As of 4:51am on Friday, June 5th, the Mastadon Fire on Answer Creek in the Talkeetna area is 80% contained and remains at 18.5 acres. The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection Information Officer Emery Johnson says two locations within the fire area are holding heat, but there is no heat around the edges.

Johnson says one crew will be released today and the other will stay onsite to continue monitoring for heat within the site and around the perimeter. Smoke may still be visible from the interior of the fire area.