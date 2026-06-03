Mastadon Fire Updates

The location of the Mastadon Fire near Talkeetna, which was first spotted around 2:00 pm on June 3, 2026.

4:25 PM: As of 4:00 pm, DFFP says aerial assets are actively fighting the Mastadon Fire with retardant lines and water. The fire is currently estimated at five acres. About eighty percent of the fire’s perimeter is actively burning. Flame lengths range between five and fifteen feet. Ground crews are en route to assist in fighting the fire.

June 3 – 3:40 pm – The Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection (DFFP) is responding to a fire in the Talkeetna area. The smoke column was initially spotted at about 2:00 pm by a DFFP fire engine patrolling the area. As of 3:00 pm, a helicopter, aerial attack platform, air tanker, Pioneer Peak hotshots, and three engines were responding.

The Mastadon Fire, as DFFP is calling it, is between Mastadon Road and Answer Creek.

The initial size of the fire was estimated at one acre. Emery Johnson, Public Information Officer for the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, says it is difficult to get an accurate estimate until ground crews can get closer.

At this time, no structures are threatened by the fire, and no evacuation notices have been issued.

A burn permit suspension is currently in effect for the area.

KTNA will continue to follow this story. We do not intend to interrupt regularly scheduled programming unless the situation worsens.