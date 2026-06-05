Mat-Su Sentinel Purchases the Frontiersman Newspaper

The Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman newspaper printed it’s final edition last Friday. The nearly 80-year-old newspaper was acquired by the nonprofit group, Mat-Su Sentinel, and the sale was finalized early this week. As part of the change, the Frontiersman will end its print edition and become part of the digital-only Mat-Su Sentinel news operation.

The Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman began in 1947. It’s founder was Miss Viola Daniels, a former school teacher.

Arizona-based Wick Communications, who has owned the Frontiersman since 1996, released a statement describing the sale as “a return of the publication to local Alaskan hands.”

Through the acquisition, the Sentinel should be able to expand its coverage across the region. The Frontiersman’s archive will continue to be available online and will be free of charge.

Sentinel Founder and Executive Editor Amy Bushatz said, “The change is a chance to strengthen and grow community news coverage in Mat-Su.”

Mat-Su Sentinel provides free access online and is primarily supported by reader donations, community sponsorships, grants and advertisements from local businesses.