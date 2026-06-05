Mountaineering Ranger Dies After Fall on Denali

Left to right: Ranger Chelsea Bomba,George Creighton, Tully Hamer, Cy Conrad, and Robin Pendery before a patrol in the 2023 Denali climbing season. NPS Photo

A mountaineering ranger has died on Denali according to a statement from the National Park Service.

The statement, released Friday, says Robin Pendery of Enumclaw, Washington, fell into a crevasse near the 14,000 foot camp on Denali Thursday afternoon. Despite rescue efforts by other rangers, Pendery did not survive the fall.

Robin Pendery first joined the Denali ranger team in 2024.

Denali National Park and Preserve Superintendent Brooke Merrell says park staff is heartbroken over Robin Pendery’s death. She adds, “Our mountaineering rangers dedicate themselves to serving visitors and helping others in one of the most challenging environments in the world. Today, we mourn the loss of a valued colleague, friend and teammate. Our thoughts are with Robin’s family and loved ones.”

The National Park Service says the incident is being investigated, and additional details are not available as of Friday afternoon.