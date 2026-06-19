Red Flag Warning Issued for Susitna Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the entire Susitna Valley and the Lower Matanuska Valley for Friday between 1:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

Red Flag Warnings are issued when fire conditions are critically dangerous. According to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Prevention (DFFP), critical fire conditions include warm temperatures, low humidity, and high winds combined with dry fuel.

DFFP says prevention is key during red flag conditions. Prevention includes avoiding burning, being careful with equipment that could cause a spark, properly disposing of cigarette butts, and extinguishing campfires completely.

More information about burn permits and suspensions can be found at the Alaska Department of Natural Resources website and by calling the Mat-Su hotline at (907)761-6312.