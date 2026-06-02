Su-Valley Track & Field Teams Shine at State Meet

Susitna Valley High School athletes rallied at the 2026 Alaska State Track & Field Meet. The meet was held last weekend at Dimond High School in Anchorage. Many Su-Valley athletes secured Top Ten finishes at the Meet.

In the individual running events, Eilish (eye-lish) Keenan placed 8th in the 300 Meter Hurdles. Maris Mossanen took 7th Place in the 200 meter Dash and Sawyer Love nabbed 9th place in the highly competitive 3200 meter Run.

In the Field events, Jessie Wentworth placed First in High Jump for the second year in a row. Maura McDaniel placed 3rd in that event and Ryan Gossett took 6th in the Men’s High Jump.

In other Field events, Brooklyn Fyfe (fife) placed 5th in the Women’s Discus and Gideon Bedingfield took 7th in Men’s Triple Jump.

Su-Valley’s relay teams also performed well. The Mens 4 by 800 meter Relay Team placed 5th. The Women’s 4 by 200 meter Relay Team also placed 5th. And the Women’s 4 by 800 meter Relay Team made it to the podium with a 3rd place finish in that event.