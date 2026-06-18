Su Valley Voice for June 18, 2026: Government Check-In

This month for KTNA’s government check-in, host Phillip Manning spoke with the incumbent and one of the challengers for Alaska Senate Seat O.

Republican Senator George Rauscher called in from Juneau and provided an update on the current special legislative session focused on a liquefied natural gas pipeline. He also discussed his previous accomplishments as a legislator and some of his priorities should he be elected. Rauscher was appointed to the Alaska Senate after then-Senator Mike Shower stepped down to run for Lieutenant Governor.

Sen. Rauscher’s campaign site can be found here.

Talkeetna resident Ryan Sheldon, also a Republican, is one of two challengers in the District O race. Sheldon discussed his family’s Alaskan roots, the need for representation for the Upper Susitna Valley as well as his own campaign priorities.

Sheldon’s camapgin site can be found here.

Alaska’s primary election will be held on August 18, 2026. More information is available from the Alaska Division of Elections.