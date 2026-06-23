Talkeetna’s Wildwood Playground Set to Reopen

Talkeetna’s Wildwood Playground is scheduled to re-open to the public this weekend.

The popular playground has been temporarily closed for maintenance. After a recent inspection by Borough Recreation Services, it was discovered that the surface impact material had degraded to unsafe levels and was in need of replacement.

According to Brian Robison, Outdoor Recreation Specialist for the Borough, 150 cubic yards of the old material was removed. He said removing the material was difficult in places, requiring the use of hand shovels in some of the areas around the playground.

Robison says volunteers from the Church on the Rock and Denali Southside River Guides assisted with the process.

According to Robison, the new impact material is ready to be spread. Once that is completed, the playground can re-open. Additional playground maintenance will continue this summer, however, those repairs are not expected to close the playground.