Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Climber who died descending Denali identified

by Phillip Manning ~ June 19th, 2017

The climber who died on Denali last Friday has been identified.

The National Park Service says 28-year-old Sanjay Pandit of Nepal was descending the mountain with two teammates when he succumbed to an unidentified illness.

Pandit collapsed at 17,500 feet on the West Buttress Route. The West Buttress is the path that the majority of climbers attempting Denali use.

Rangers responded to the scene and attempted to revive Pandit, but were unsuccessful. He was declared deceased at the scene, and his remains were taken to High Camp at 17,200 feet. His remains have not been flown off of Denali yet due to inclement weather.

«

Leave a Reply