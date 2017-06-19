by Phillip Manning ~ June 19th, 2017

The climber who died on Denali last Friday has been identified.

The National Park Service says 28-year-old Sanjay Pandit of Nepal was descending the mountain with two teammates when he succumbed to an unidentified illness.

Pandit collapsed at 17,500 feet on the West Buttress Route. The West Buttress is the path that the majority of climbers attempting Denali use.

Rangers responded to the scene and attempted to revive Pandit, but were unsuccessful. He was declared deceased at the scene, and his remains were taken to High Camp at 17,200 feet. His remains have not been flown off of Denali yet due to inclement weather.