Initial results in for Upper Valley elections

by Phillip Manning ~ October 3rd, 2017

Initial results are in for the Mat-Su Borough and Talkeetna Community Council elections.

In the Northern Valley, the only issue on the borough ballot was a three-percent sales tax to fund the Talkeetna Sewer and Water District. Seventy-two voters turned out to the polls on Tuesday. Forty-two voted in favor of the tax, and thirty voted against. Not all of the votes have been counted yet, as twenty-two absentee ballots were issued. Results from the borough election are considered unofficial until approved by the Mat-Su Borough Assembly.

In the Talkeetna Community Council board of directors election, three candidates ran for three seats. Karl Swanson, Paul Button, and Peg Vos were separated by a total of two votes. Seven votes were write-ins. Button and Vos currently serve as board members. Swanson was recently made eligible for the TCCI board when its boundaries were expanded earlier this year.

As of Tuesday night, the two borough assembly races, District 4 and District 5, still had votes yet to be counted. We will update as information becomes availabnle.

