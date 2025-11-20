Su Valley Voice for November 20, 2025 – Government Check-in 

Every third Thursday the topic of Su Valley Voice is Government Check-in. We hope to hear from area community councils as well as borough and state representatives.
In this episode host Trisha Costello was joined in the studio by the following guests:
- Ryan Sheldon, Talkeetna Sewer & Water Board Member; nominee to fill vacated Alaska District O Senate seat
- April Morrow, new member of the Talkeetna Community Council
… and on the phone by the following:
- Jesse Leach with Susitna Community Council
- State Division of Forestry
- Former Senator Mike Shower
- Representative Kevin McCabe
Topics discussed ranged from updates on the Talkeetna Sewer & Water utility, open houses around the topics of the Susitna Forestry Management Plan and the Matanuska Valley Transportation Plan and the process of filling the newly vacated Senate seat.
If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.
Susitna Forestry Management Plan
Matanuska Valley Transportation Planning
Chase Community Council website currently under construction
Website: https://www.chasealaska.org/
Chair: Mike Woods mollyhops@mac.com
Meetings: Quarterly
Talkeetna Community Council
Website: https://www.talkeetnacouncil.org/
Chair: Jon Korta connect@talkeetnacouncil.org
Meetings: 1st Monday of the month, Talkeetna Public Library & Zoom
Voting Precinct: 30-600 Talkeetna Talkeetna Public Library 24645 S. Talkeetna Spur
Susitna Community Council
Website: https://www.susitnacc.org
Chair: Ned Sparks info@susitnacc.org
Meetings: 1st Thursday of the month, 7pm @ the Upper Susitna Senior Center & Zoom
Voting Precinct: 30-595 Susitna Susitna Valley High School 42728 S. Parks Highway
Trapper Creek Community Council
Website: https://trappercreekcouncil.org/
Chair: Jason Kresge trappercreek2010@gmail.com
Meetings: 3rd Thursday of the month, 6:30pm @ Trapper Creek Community Park Building. FB Live & Teleconference, 907-373-2663 Code 991090 (non local dial 907-622-2663)
Voting Precinct: 30-590 Trapper Creek Trapper Creek Elementary School 6742 E. Petersville Road
Willow Area Community Organization
Website: https://www.waco-ak.org/
Chair: Tryge Erickson waco_chair@waco-ak.org; admin@waco-ak.org
Meetings: 1st Wednesday of the month, 7pm @ Willow Community Center. Carnival Planning is 3rd Monday each month
Voting Precinct: 30-605 Willow Willow Community Center 23557 W. Willow Community Center Circle
