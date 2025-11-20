Su Valley Voice for November 20, 2025 – Government Check-in 

Every third Thursday the topic of Su Valley Voice is Government Check-in. We hope to hear from area community councils as well as borough and state representatives.

In this episode host Trisha Costello was joined in the studio by the following guests:

Ryan Sheldon, Talkeetna Sewer & Water Board Member; nominee to fill vacated Alaska District O Senate seat

April Morrow, new member of the Talkeetna Community Council

… and on the phone by the following:

Jesse Leach with Susitna Community Council

State Division of Forestry

Former Senator Mike Shower

Representative Kevin McCabe

Topics discussed ranged from updates on the Talkeetna Sewer & Water utility, open houses around the topics of the Susitna Forestry Management Plan and the Matanuska Valley Transportation Plan and the process of filling the newly vacated Senate seat.

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.

Still curious? Here are some handy links to connect you to the topics and organizations related to our Government themed edition of Su Valley Voice:

Susitna Forestry Management Plan

Matanuska Valley Transportation Planning

Chase Community Council website currently under construction

Website: https://www.chasealaska.org/

Chair: Mike Woods mollyhops@mac.com

Meetings: Quarterly

Talkeetna Community Council

Website: https://www.talkeetnacouncil.org/

Chair: Jon Korta connect@talkeetnacouncil.org

Meetings: 1st Monday of the month, Talkeetna Public Library & Zoom

Voting Precinct: 30-600 Talkeetna Talkeetna Public Library 24645 S. Talkeetna Spur

Susitna Community Council

Website: https://www.susitnacc.org

Chair: Ned Sparks info@susitnacc.org

Meetings: 1st Thursday of the month, 7pm @ the Upper Susitna Senior Center & Zoom

Voting Precinct: 30-595 Susitna Susitna Valley High School 42728 S. Parks Highway

Trapper Creek Community Council

Website: https://trappercreekcouncil.org/

Chair: Jason Kresge trappercreek2010@gmail.com

Meetings: 3rd Thursday of the month, 6:30pm @ Trapper Creek Community Park Building. FB Live & Teleconference, 907-373-2663 Code 991090 (non local dial 907-622-2663)

Voting Precinct: 30-590 Trapper Creek Trapper Creek Elementary School 6742 E. Petersville Road

Willow Area Community Organization

Website: https://www.waco-ak.org/

Chair: Tryge Erickson waco_chair@waco-ak.org; admin@waco-ak.org

Meetings: 1st Wednesday of the month, 7pm @ Willow Community Center. Carnival Planning is 3rd Monday each month

Voting Precinct: 30-605 Willow Willow Community Center 23557 W. Willow Community Center Circle

Matanuska Susitna Borough – Capital Improvement Program Capital Improvement Program (CIP) pg. 123 of Planning Commission Packet for October 20, 2025 meeting.