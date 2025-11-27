Su Valley Voice:  Thanksgiving Edition

In this episode – recorded live on Thanksgiving morning – host Trisha Costello is joined in the studio by new community members Natasja (Netherlands), Daniel (Ohio) and Miles (England). Together they discuss a bit about what this American holiday is all about. Helping them to that end are ten children from Mrs. Bloomberg’s 4th grade class at Talkeetna Elementary School. In pre-recorded pieces the children offer up their own holiday definitions, favorite foods and events as well as a few recipes for pumpkin pie.

Other contributors: Curtis, who stopped by the studio for some pumpkin pie and Thanksgiving well wishes; Phillip Manning with a big KTNA Thank You to the community; and Trisha’s dad, Tim Costello, recalling one of the times he completely torched a Thanksgiving turkey in a Weber BBQ. He actually did it two different times.

We also determined that even though the English invented stuffing, the Americans seemed to have perfected it!

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows, email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.

Thanksgiving Community Meals and Store Hours on November 27, 2025:

-11am – 5pm, Thanksgiving Buffet at Sheep Creek Lodge

-Noon – 2pm, Community Thanksgiving Meal at the VFW Post #3836

-4pm, Community Thanksgiving Potluck at the Talkeetna Inn

-10:30 – 5pm, Nagley’s General Store open in Downtown Talkeetna

Happy Thanksgiving!