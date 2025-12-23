Borough Library Board Leadership to Change in January

The Borough Library Board advises the Borough Manager and Assembly on library operations, policies, and long-term planning, according to the Borough website. They also review budgets, recommend new programs, and explore ways to improve library services across the Borough.

These duties have not changed significantly since the time of its inception in 1978. But more recently, the Board has taken on the responsibility of reviewing incoming materials to all Borough libraries. Hundreds of books, movies, and other media are recommended each month by Borough librarians. Board members may now pull any item from the list to be reviewed by the group.

This recommendation came from member Chad Scott at the Library Board’s May meeting. Scott, who is also chair of the Library Citizens’ Advisory Committee, put forward a resolution to disband that committee and shift their responsibilities to the Library Board. The LCAC’s primary responsibility is to review challenged books. These are books already in the public libraries.

And, if the Assembly accepts the recommendation to dissolve the LCAC, the Library Board will be responsible for reviewing existing challenged books and incoming materials.

Three vacant positions were listed on the Library Board in December. Of the three applicants for the Wasilla seat, Borough Mayor Edna DeVries selected educator Laura Anderson. Former Trapper Creek Librarian Jennie Goetsch applied for the vacant Trapper Creek seat in September, but was not selected. As of mid-December, no other applicants are listed for that seat and it may remain vacant when the new term begins in January. Mary Fischer, a library aide currently serving on the Board for Talkeetna, also applied. That seat may also remain vacant in January.

Mayor DeVries says she nominates individuals from the pool of applicants received. Those nominations are then forwarded to the Assembly who votes to approve or deny the appointment. Mayor DeVries says she relies on the Borough District Assembly member for advice in each area to make Board nominations. Assemblymember Ron Bernier represents District 7, which includes Talkeetna and Trapper Creek. Unless new candidates are submitted by the filing deadline at the end of December, they cannot be approved by the Assembly at the January 6 meeting.

Currently, the Library Board will need to seat new officers with several members cycling off the Board this month. That leaves the Chair, Vice-Chair, and Secretary positions open. The Library Board will vote for those leadership positions at their January 13 meeting, potentially without representation from Trapper Creek or Talkeetna.