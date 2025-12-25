Su Valley Voice: Christmas Day Show!

Wouldn’t you know… in 2025 our Su Valley Voice Thursday shows not only landed on Thanksgiving Day (which happens every year) but also on Christmas Day and New Years Day as well! In keeping with KTNA’s mission to enrich and connect its listeners, we were live in the studio this Christmas Day to bring you a bit of personal holiday cheer. Joining host Trisha Costello were her fellow musicians from the Rhythm & Red Shoes Ensemble. They played mostly from their holiday book as well as heard from callers and Trisha’s now favorite annual poem read by fellow KTNA newsreader, Sean McPhillamy.

Rhythm & Red Shoes Ensemble members on the show:

Sandy Shoulders – viola

Willow Grosz – violin

Shoo Salasky – cello

Becky Hrdy – cello

Trisha Costello – clarinet

Th Rhythm & Red Shoes Ensemble rehearses weekly through the winter and performs a community Mother’s Day Concert at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar. New members are encouraged for the ensemble. There is also a beginning strings group, Desperate Measures. For more information about the Music Academy, contact the Denali Arts Council.

Happy holidays to all and THANK YOU for inviting KTNA programming into your world!

Trisha

