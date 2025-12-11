Su Valley Voice: KTNA Community Journalism

KTNA listeners consistently rate local news as the program content they value most. How do the stories of the Upper Susinta Valley get told, and by whom? Recent funding cuts to public radio have rippled through every large and small community newsroom in the nation and in the state. The smaller the newsroom it seems the bigger the impact. KTNA is no exception.

In this episode host Trisha Costello and guests discussed the role of community journalism. KTNA is hoping to engage with those who have an interest in helping to report our news and tell our stories. Two workshops to invite and guide community members in this effort have been scheduled.

Guests:

Phillip Manning, KTNA General Manager

Jeremy Hsieh, Alaska Desk Training Editor

If you have any questions or comments about this episode or suggestions for future shows – or, have an interest in becoming part of KTNA’s community of news writers and storytellers – email us at dj@ktna.org or give the station a call at 907-733-1700.